ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit declines 30.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 8.17% to Rs 24.38 crore

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware declined 30.39% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.17% to Rs 24.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.62% to Rs 14.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.06% to Rs 96.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales24.3826.55 -8 96.6791.15 6 OPM %11.5725.91 -18.5418.73 - PBDT5.278.59 -39 25.8023.16 11 PBT4.307.74 -44 22.0819.78 12 NP3.715.33 -30 14.3914.48 -1

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

