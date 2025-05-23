Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Accedere reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Accedere reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 13.92% to Rs 0.90 crore

Net Loss of Accedere reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.92% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.58% to Rs 3.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.900.79 14 3.652.56 43 OPM %-16.67-11.39 -4.93-0.39 - PBDT-0.050.06 PL 0.280.13 115 PBT-0.070 0 0.14-0.07 LP NP-0.02-0.07 71 0.20-0.07 LP

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

