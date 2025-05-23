Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JCK Infrastructure Development consolidated net profit declines 14.81% in the March 2025 quarter

JCK Infrastructure Development consolidated net profit declines 14.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 58.45% to Rs 2.09 crore

Net profit of JCK Infrastructure Development declined 14.81% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 58.45% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.70% to Rs 7.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.095.03 -58 7.268.04 -10 OPM %-13.408.55 --11.71-32.84 - PBDT0.370.77 -52 -0.11-2.34 95 PBT0.020.43 -95 -1.55-3.67 58 NP0.230.27 -15 -1.18-3.25 64

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

