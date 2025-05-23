Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neo Infracon reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Neo Infracon reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 414.14% to Rs 5.09 crore

Net profit of Neo Infracon reported to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 414.14% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 167.36% to Rs 10.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.090.99 414 10.243.83 167 OPM %26.33-21.21 -14.45-7.31 - PBDT1.370.07 1857 1.110.17 553 PBT1.310.01 13000 0.89-0.06 LP NP1.29-0.05 LP 0.79-0.13 LP

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

