Sun Pharmaceutical Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.48% to Rs 12815.58 crore

Net profit of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declined 19.01% to Rs 2149.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2654.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.48% to Rs 12815.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11813.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.12% to Rs 10929.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9576.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 52041.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 47758.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

12815.5811813.3352041.2547758.4529.0025.6929.3527.274279.823567.5217005.3714138.853616.032917.1614429.9811582.212149.882654.5810929.049576.38

