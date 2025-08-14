Nihar Info Global consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 461.02% to Rs 3.31 crore

Net profit of Nihar Info Global rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 461.02% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.310.592.4215.250.070.060.060.060.070.04

