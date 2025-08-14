Adventz Securities Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 19.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.17% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of Adventz Securities Enterprises declined 19.06% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.17% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.991.09-32.3260.55-0.320.70-0.340.685.186.40

