Empower India consolidated net profit declines 91.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.13% to Rs 26.55 crore

Net profit of Empower India declined 91.98% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 30.13% to Rs 26.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

