Bazel International reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales rise 1489.77% to Rs 13.99 crore

Net profit of Bazel International reported to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1489.77% to Rs 13.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 798.48% to Rs 17.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.990.88 1490 17.791.98 798 OPM %13.37-131.82 -4.61-27.78 - PBDT1.67-1.49 LP 0.60-1.11 LP PBT1.57-1.50 LP 0.47-1.12 LP NP2.20-1.41 LP 0.36-1.13 LP

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

