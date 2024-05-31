Southern Online Bio Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 222.58% to Rs 16.00 crore

Net Loss of Southern Online Bio Technologies reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 222.58% to Rs 16.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 349.47% to Rs 67.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

16.004.9667.3314.982.00-52.622.35-17.42-0.38-2.15-3.67-2.34-1.31-3.30-7.24-5.15-1.31-3.30-7.24-5.15

