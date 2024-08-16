Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Acme Resources consolidated net profit declines 38.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:37 AM IST
Sales decline 22.69% to Rs 1.67 crore

Net profit of Acme Resources declined 38.36% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.69% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.672.16 -23 OPM %78.4492.59 -PBDT1.211.97 -39 PBT1.211.96 -38 NP0.901.46 -38

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

