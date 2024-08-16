Acme Resources consolidated net profit declines 38.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.69% to Rs 1.67 crore

Net profit of Acme Resources declined 38.36% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.69% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.672.1678.4492.591.211.971.211.960.901.46

