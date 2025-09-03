ACME Solar secures LOA for 50 MW FDRE project from Tata Power

ACME Solar Holdings has been awarded a letter of award for 50 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project at a tariff of Rs 4.43 / unit in a 250 MW FDRE tender floated by Tata Power Company (Tata Power-D).

Tata Power-D is a licensed electricity distribution company and is part of Tata Power Company.

The project would combine multiple renewable energy technologies including solar and batter energy storage system (BESS) to meet the supply obligations for PPA tenor of 25 years. The commissioning timeline of the project is 24 months from the PPA signing.

