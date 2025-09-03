Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Technology Services announces strategic partnership with SiMa.ai

L&T Technology Services announces strategic partnership with SiMa.ai

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
L&T Technology Services announced a strategic partnership with Silicon Valley's SiMa.ai, a leader in Physical AI. This partnership aims to transform industries through cutting-edge AI-driven solutions in Mobility, Healthcare, Industrial Automation and Robotics.

This partnership integrates LTTS' deep engineering expertise and domain focus with SiMa.ai's MLSoC ONE platform and software SDK. Under this agreement, SiMa.ai will deliver industry-leading AI hardware and software solutions by leveraging LTTS' core engineering capabilities and human capital investments across key areas such as in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), AD/ADAS, Industrial Automation & Robotics and Healthcare. The joint development of breakthrough use cases in these areas will drive the expansion and broader adoption of SiMa.ai's platform.

SiMa.ai cements LTTS' position as a leader in AI-led ER&D solutions, said Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services. By combining SiMa.ai's groundbreaking AI computing technology with our expertise in design and implementation, we are empowering clients across Robotics, Mobility, and Healthcare to accelerate time-to-market, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver unparalleled value. Together, we are driving the industry forward, embedding intelligence into innovative solutions that are sustainable and scalable.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

