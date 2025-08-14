ACS Technologies consolidated net profit declines 3.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.27% to Rs 27.63 crore

Net profit of ACS Technologies declined 3.85% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 68.27% to Rs 27.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.27.6316.429.0114.251.932.021.000.790.750.78

