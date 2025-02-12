ACS Technologies consolidated net profit declines 55.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.77% to Rs 36.09 crore

Net profit of ACS Technologies declined 55.81% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 44.77% to Rs 36.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 24.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.36.0924.937.6811.712.302.411.031.290.571.29

