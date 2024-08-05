ACS Technologies consolidated net profit rises 56.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.22% to Rs 16.42 croreNet profit of ACS Technologies rose 56.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 46.22% to Rs 16.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.4211.23 46 OPM %14.2512.73 -PBDT2.020.95 113 PBT0.790.54 46 NP0.780.50 56
