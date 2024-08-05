Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 95.90 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 29.81% to Rs 16.81 crore

Net Loss of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reported to Rs 95.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 95.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.81% to Rs 16.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.8123.95 -30 OPM %-555.38-426.64 -PBDT-92.36-92.25 0 PBT-95.50-95.35 0 NP-95.90-95.35 -1

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

