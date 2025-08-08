Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 16.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.19% to Rs 652.08 crore

Net profit of Action Construction Equipment rose 16.08% to Rs 97.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 84.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.19% to Rs 652.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 734.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.652.08734.2614.2413.43135.73118.84127.72111.9997.7284.18

