Jai Balaji Industries consolidated net profit declines 66.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.02% to Rs 1357.17 crore

Net profit of Jai Balaji Industries declined 66.21% to Rs 70.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 208.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.02% to Rs 1357.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1718.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1357.171718.319.3618.38125.30309.5294.68287.2970.55208.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News