HB Portfolio consolidated net profit declines 37.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of HB Portfolio declined 37.18% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.00% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.708.7546.8854.973.644.893.434.722.183.47

