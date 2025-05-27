Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 20.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 14.97% to Rs 960.99 crore

Net profit of Action Construction Equipment rose 20.44% to Rs 118.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 960.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 835.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.70% to Rs 409.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 328.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.18% to Rs 3327.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2913.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales960.99835.84 15 3327.052913.80 14 OPM %17.0315.51 -15.2013.84 - PBDT168.19139.90 20 577.43457.18 26 PBT160.89133.19 21 549.12433.94 27 NP118.5698.44 20 409.22328.16 25

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

