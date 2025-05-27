Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 20.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.97% to Rs 960.99 crore

Net profit of Action Construction Equipment rose 20.44% to Rs 118.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 960.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 835.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.70% to Rs 409.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 328.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.18% to Rs 3327.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2913.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

960.99835.843327.052913.8017.0315.5115.2013.84168.19139.90577.43457.18160.89133.19549.12433.94118.5698.44409.22328.16

