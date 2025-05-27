Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Visesh Infotecnics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Visesh Infotecnics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net Loss of Visesh Infotecnics reported to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.37% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.080.11 -27 0.430.54 -20 OPM %-8212.50-545.45 --1744.19-292.59 - PBDT-6.57-0.60 -995 -7.49-1.57 -377 PBT-7.22-1.21 -497 -10.11-4.02 -151 NP-7.08-1.10 -544 -9.52-3.56 -167

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

