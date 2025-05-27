Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 53.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.44% to Rs 448.92 crore

Net profit of Olectra Greentech rose 53.17% to Rs 21.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 55.44% to Rs 448.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 288.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.78% to Rs 138.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.12% to Rs 1801.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1154.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

