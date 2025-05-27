Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 53.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Olectra Greentech consolidated net profit rises 53.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 55.44% to Rs 448.92 crore

Net profit of Olectra Greentech rose 53.17% to Rs 21.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 55.44% to Rs 448.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 288.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.78% to Rs 138.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.12% to Rs 1801.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1154.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales448.92288.81 55 1801.901154.14 56 OPM %11.9911.93 -14.4614.38 - PBDT38.7529.78 30 225.17142.45 58 PBT29.2520.11 45 187.88105.78 78 NP21.0013.71 53 138.8976.83 81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Visesh Infotecnics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.08 crore in the March 2025 quarter

PTC India consolidated net profit rises 307.50% in the March 2025 quarter

CHL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit declines 6.57% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story