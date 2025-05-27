Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit declines 9.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.77% to Rs 679.42 crore

Net profit of Sumitomo Chemical India declined 9.23% to Rs 99.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 109.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 679.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 674.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.79% to Rs 505.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 369.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.71% to Rs 3148.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2843.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

