Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 4.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.34% to Rs 854.63 crore

Net profit of Action Construction Equipment rose 4.24% to Rs 116.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 111.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 854.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 875.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.854.63875.1115.1815.41160.80156.66151.88149.49116.41111.68

