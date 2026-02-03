Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 4.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.34% to Rs 854.63 croreNet profit of Action Construction Equipment rose 4.24% to Rs 116.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 111.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 854.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 875.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales854.63875.11 -2 OPM %15.1815.41 -PBDT160.80156.66 3 PBT151.88149.49 2 NP116.41111.68 4
