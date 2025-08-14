Ventura Guaranty reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.00% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Ventura Guaranty reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 60.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.160.1031.25-40.000.05-0.040.05-0.040.05-0.04

