Acutaas Chemicals hits record high after reporting strong Q2 numbers

Acutaas Chemicals rallied 4.82% to Rs 1,627 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 93.52% to Rs 72.24 crore on 24.1% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 306.19 crore in Q2 Septemerb 2025 over Q2 September 2024.Profit before tax (PBT) soared 92.19% YoY to Rs 96.17 crore in Q2 FY26.
In Q2 FY26, EBITDA jumped 94.8% to Rs 953 crore compared with Rs 489 core in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin increased 31.1% in Q2 FY26 as against 19.8% in Q2 FY25.
Naresh Patel, executive chairman & managing director, Acutaas Chemicals, said: Our focus has always been on building a long-term, sustainable business rather than chasing short-term opportunities. This disciplined approach is now yielding tangible results as we strengthen global partnerships and expand into new growth verticals such as Battery Chemicals and Semiconductors.
In Q2 FY26, our revenue grew by 24.1% year-on-year to Rs 306.2 crore, driven by strong performance in Advanced Pharmaceutical Intermediates and stable contributions from Specialty Chemicals.
We remain confident of delivering around 25% revenue growth for the full year, backed by a resilient business foundation and clear strategic direction.
Acutaas Chemicals is a speciality chemicals manufacturer serving a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, battery chemicals, personal care, agrochemicals, and fine chemicals.
The scrip hit all-time high at Rs 1649.60 in intraday today.
