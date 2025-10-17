Acutaas Chemicals hits record high after reporting strong Q2 numbers

Acutaas Chemicals rallied 4.82% to Rs 1,627 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 93.52% to Rs 72.24 crore on 24.1% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 306.19 crore in Q2 Septemerb 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 92.19% YoY to Rs 96.17 crore in Q2 FY26.

In Q2 FY26, EBITDA jumped 94.8% to Rs 953 crore compared with Rs 489 core in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin increased 31.1% in Q2 FY26 as against 19.8% in Q2 FY25.

Naresh Patel, executive chairman & managing director, Acutaas Chemicals, said: Our focus has always been on building a long-term, sustainable business rather than chasing short-term opportunities. This disciplined approach is now yielding tangible results as we strengthen global partnerships and expand into new growth verticals such as Battery Chemicals and Semiconductors.