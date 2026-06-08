Adani Energy Solutions Ltd rises for third straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 1607.9, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 78.38% in last one year as compared to a 7.4% slide in NIFTY and a 10.49% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1607.9, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 23245.3. The Sensex is at 73920.49, down 0.43%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has gained around 19.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40346.1, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.71 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1613.9, up 1.51% on the day. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up 78.38% in last one year as compared to a 7.4% slide in NIFTY and a 10.49% slide in the Nifty Energy index.