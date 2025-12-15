Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 0.3%, gains for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 1014.3, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.93% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% jump in NIFTY and a 5.5% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1014.3, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 26010.15. The Sensex is at 85166.94, down 0.12%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has slipped around 0.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35039.85, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.67 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1016.75, down 0.03% on the day.