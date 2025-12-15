British Pound net speculative shorts at three and half year high

Large currency speculators further increased net short in the Pound futures market and are around a three and half year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 79257 contracts in the data reported through November 18, 2025. This was a weekly drop of 1747 net short contracts although it holds around a three and half year high.

