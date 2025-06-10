Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 1.85%, up for five straight sessions

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 918.05, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.8% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% gain in NIFTY and a 10.05% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 918.05, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25136.5. The Sensex is at 82493.19, up 0.06%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has gained around 2.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36352.8, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 919.65, up 1.55% on the day. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is down 9.8% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% gain in NIFTY and a 10.05% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 185.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

