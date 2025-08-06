Adani Enterprises incorporates Adani Cybersecurity Services (ACSL)

Adani Enterprises informed that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, namely, Adani Cybersecurity Services (ACSL) in India, to provide end-to-end cybersecurity solutions.

The newly formed entity will offer end-to-end cybersecurity solutions and services across operational technology (OT), information technology (IT), and cloud environments.

The company has subscribed the 1,00,000 equity shares of ACSL for a total consideration of Rs 10,00,000. The company holds 100% share capital of Adani Cybersecurity Services.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centered on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centers, and water infrastructure.