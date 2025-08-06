Adani Enterprises incorporates Adani Cybersecurity Services (ACSL)

Adani Enterprises informed that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, namely, Adani Cybersecurity Services (ACSL) in India, to provide end-to-end cybersecurity solutions.The newly formed entity will offer end-to-end cybersecurity solutions and services across operational technology (OT), information technology (IT), and cloud environments.
The company has subscribed the 1,00,000 equity shares of ACSL for a total consideration of Rs 10,00,000. The company holds 100% share capital of Adani Cybersecurity Services.
Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centered on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centers, and water infrastructure.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 49.5% to Rs 734.41 crore on 13.8% fall in net sales to Rs 21,961.20 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The counter declined 1.44% to end at Rs 2,330.10 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app