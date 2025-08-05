Yes Bank allots 9.20 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Yes Bank has allotted 9,20,629 equity shares under ESOP on 05 August 2025.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 62,73,72,19,510/- consisting of 31,36,86,09,755 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 62,73,90,60,768/- consisting of 31,36,95,30,384 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

