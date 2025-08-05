Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yes Bank allots 9.20 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Yes Bank allots 9.20 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Yes Bank has allotted 9,20,629 equity shares under ESOP on 05 August 2025.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 62,73,72,19,510/- consisting of 31,36,86,09,755 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 62,73,90,60,768/- consisting of 31,36,95,30,384 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SEBI proposes changes to norms pertaining to related-party transactions

Tech Mahindra issues guarantee on behalf of Pininfarina S.p.A.

TVS Motor (Singapore) pays balance EUR 0.4 million for acquisition of 9.72% stake in Killwatt GmbH

ICICI Bank approves change in senior management personnel

TCS extends partnership with Weatherford International

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story