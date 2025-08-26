Sun TV Network Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 564.7, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 40.55% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 24.71% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 564.7, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24795.05. The Sensex is at 81031.75, down 0.74%.Sun TV Network Ltd has eased around 0.5% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1626.25, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.14 lakh shares in last one month.