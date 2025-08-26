Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun TV Network Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 564.7, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 40.55% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 24.71% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 564.7, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24795.05. The Sensex is at 81031.75, down 0.74%.Sun TV Network Ltd has eased around 0.5% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1626.25, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.25 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

REC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd eases for fifth straight session

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story