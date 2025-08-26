Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 53.82, down 2.55% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 40.55% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 24.71% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 53.82, down 2.55% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24795.05. The Sensex is at 81031.75, down 0.74%.Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has eased around 4.32% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1626.25, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.6 lakh shares in last one month.