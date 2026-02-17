Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KNR Constructions secures HAM project of Rs 2,163 cr in Tamil Nadu

KNR Constructions secures HAM project of Rs 2,163 cr in Tamil Nadu

Image
Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
KNR Constructions has received a Letter of Acceptance for Construction of Four Lane Elevated Corridor along East Coast Road (ECR) from design Chainage Km. 11+480 to Km. 11/800 (West Avenue Road) and upto Km. 24+780 (East Coast Road) Thiruvanmiyur to Uthandi in SH-49 on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). Further the signing of Concession Agreement is subject to the outcome of the W.A. No. 284 of 2026 of Madras High Court. The bid project cost is Rs 2,163.07 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindalco Industries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Inox Wind Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises rises on $100 bn sovereign AI infrastructure investment plan

Infosys announces strategic collaboration with Anthropic

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story