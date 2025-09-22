Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary

Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven (AREH11L), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy, has incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary, namely, Adani Ecogen Three (AE3L) on 22 September 2025.

The main objective of AE3L is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy.

