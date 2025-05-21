Home / Markets / Capital Market News / OnMobile Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.93 crore in the March 2025 quarter

OnMobile Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.93 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 27.34% to Rs 156.22 crore

Net Loss of OnMobile Global reported to Rs 7.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.34% to Rs 156.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 40.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 15.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 573.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 513.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales156.22122.68 27 573.02513.24 12 OPM %0.522.16 -1.874.31 - PBDT1.214.37 -72 9.8737.75 -74 PBT-6.751.70 PL -22.4526.54 PL NP-7.93-0.59 -1244 -40.1715.24 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 20.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Comfort Intech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GTT Data Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Peoples Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.89% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story