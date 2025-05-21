OnMobile Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.93 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.34% to Rs 156.22 crore

Net Loss of OnMobile Global reported to Rs 7.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.34% to Rs 156.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 40.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 15.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 573.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 513.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

156.22122.68573.02513.240.522.161.874.311.214.379.8737.75-6.751.70-22.4526.54-7.93-0.59-40.1715.24

