Inox Green secures 639 MWp solar O&M agreements

Inox Green Energy Services announced today that the company has entered into agreements to provide O&M services for 639 MWp of solar projects of one of India's leading renewable energy companies, which is backed by a major energy MNC.

The projects are located across multiple sites which are owned by the said company. With this addition, Inox Green's solar O&M portfolio reaches ~ 1.6 GW, as the company continues to rapidly grow in this segment, taking the total renewable O&M portfolio to > 5 GW.

