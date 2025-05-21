Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 20.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.43% to Rs 236.35 croreNet profit of Religare Enterprises declined 20.85% to Rs 99.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 125.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.43% to Rs 236.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 249.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 46.25% to Rs 125.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 232.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 974.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 881.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
