Adani Green Energy Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1495.35, down 1.89% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Adani Green Energy Ltd has eased around 15.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 10.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37705.65, down 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

