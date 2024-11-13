Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 252.45, down 1.44% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 26.54% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 31.64% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 252.45, down 1.44% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has eased around 11.88% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 10.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37705.65, down 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.28 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

