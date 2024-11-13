Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd down for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 159.37, down 4.02% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 75.81% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 36.59% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 159.37, down 4.02% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has lost around 25.61% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 14.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23269.1, down 2.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 312.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 132.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 159.73, down 4.16% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 125.91 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

