Indian Oil Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 136.26, down 1.82% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has eased around 17.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 10.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37705.65, down 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 183.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.33 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

