Coal India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 408.95, down 1.23% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.64% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 31.64% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Coal India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 408.95, down 1.23% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23659.1. The Sensex is at 78018.99, down 0.83%.Coal India Ltd has lost around 17.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 10.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37705.65, down 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 81.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 410.2, down 1.31% on the day. Coal India Ltd jumped 16.64% in last one year as compared to a 20.25% rally in NIFTY and a 31.64% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 15.13 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

