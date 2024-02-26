Adani Green Energy Ltd spurts 1.33%

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1948.95, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 321.67% in last one year as compared to a 27.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 80.58% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1948.95, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 22096.3. The Sensex is at 72763.45, down 0.52%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has risen around 13.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39561.45, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

