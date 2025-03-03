Glenmark announces acquisition and launch of Acetylcysteine Injection, 6 gm/30 mL (200 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announces the acquisition and launch of Acetylcysteine Injection, 6 gm/30 mL (200 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials. Glenmark's Acetylcysteine Injection, 6 gm/30 mL (200 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials can be expected to have the same therapeutic effect as the listed drug product upon which the Agency relied as the basis of safety and effectiveness, Acetadote2 Injection, 6 gm/30 mL (200 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. Glenmark acquired the ANDA for Acetylcysteine Injection, 6 gm/30 mL (200 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials from Aspen Pharma USA Inc.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2025, the Acetadote Injection, 6 gm/30 mL (200 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $15.2 million.

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

