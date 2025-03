Ashok Leyland reported total sales of 17,903 units in month of February 2025 compared to 17,632 units in February 2024, registering a growth of 2%. Total sales include domestic sales of 15,879 units (down 4% YoY).

The company's medium and heavy commercial vehicles sold 11,486 units (flat growth YoY) while light commercial vehicles sold 6,417 units (up 5% YoY).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News