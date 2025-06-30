Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties acquires 43 acres of land in Panipat

Godrej Properties acquires 43 acres of land in Panipat

Image
Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
For plotted residential development

Godrej Properties announced its market entry in Panipat, Haryana, to develop its fourth residential plotted township in North India.

The subject plot, measuring approximately 43 acres, is located in Sector 40, Panipat. This project will contain approximately 1.02 million sq. ft. of plotted residential development, offering attractive plot sizes along with exceptional lifestyle amenities. The site is strategically located with access from the National Highway and is close to a host of social infrastructure.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, We are pleased to announce our entry into Panipat. The project fits well with our strategy of expanding into new markets for plotted development. Haryana has been a key market for us, and we look forward to develop a quality plotted township in Panipat, that creates long-term value for its residents.

