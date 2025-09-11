Adani Ports acquires 100% stake in Dependencia Logistics

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said that its step down subsidiary Mandhata Build Estate has executed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Windson Projects LLP for acquiring 100% stake in Dependencia Logistics.

The acquisition is done at a purchase consideration of Rs. 37.77 crore.

Dependencia was incorporated in February 2022 with an object for providing transportation logistics services of all kinds of goods. Dependencia is yet to commence business operations.

APSEZ said that the objective of acquisition is for development of logistics business.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is the largest private port operator in India. APSEZ operates a portfolio of 15 domestic ports/terminals with international presence at 4 global ports/terminals. Along with its port operations, it has its wide logistics network and offers various port based marine services to its owned ports/terminals as well as other ports.